I'm tracking isolated storms and heat here's the latest forecast

Monday is here let's get you ready for it!

Waking up temperatures will remain on the cooler side, the 50s! We will warm slightly through the afternoon, reaching the mid 80s.

Tomorrow will feel amazing as temperatures near the 90s plenty of sunshine will follow.

Hump day will provide a bit of a breeze through the afternoon, this will be one of the coolest days this week so spend some time outdoors before the heat returns.

Kicking off July fourth this Thursday, temperatures will slightly warm to the 90s. However the real heat is coming for Saturday and Sunday, we have a 50% chance of reaching triple digits both days.

Here's some friendly reminders for the week ahead, sunscreen, hydration, and shade breaks will be your best friends.

Let's make it a great Monday Idaho

Stay up to date right here

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/