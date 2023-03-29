If you have weekend plans you will want to see my weekend forecast right here

Snow continues to fly in the mountains and the Treasure Valley may get in on the action Thursday morning with a brief coating of snow possible.

The ski areas had 2"-7" of snow on Wednesday with more on the way, especially this weekend when a foot or more could pile up.

The valley will see temperatures will continue to run ten degrees below normal. This time of year it is typically 59 degrees in Boise but this March is on track to be in the top ten coldest in over 80 years with the temperature never reaching the 60-degree mark.

Thursday will be windy & chilly with morning snow in the valley then scattered snow & rain showers

Friday will be mainly dry in the valley but it will still be a bit chilly with a mix of sun & clouds. The wind will be lighter so it will be more comfortable... but it won't last long as rain arrives Friday night and lasts through much of Saturday. Sunday could be a bit drier in the valley but it will be blustery and chilly with showers still possible. In the mountains, the snow will pile up this weekend with McCall and Long Valley seeing 7"-12" and the ski areas 12"-15"!

