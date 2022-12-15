If you have travel plans for next week you will want to see this forecast

Morning low clouds & fog will vary on Friday and Saturday. The best places to keep the low clouds on these days will be the western, lower Treasure Valley. Low temperatures will range from near 10 degrees if your sky stays clear to 20 if you are socked in with the cloud cover.

No storms should affect our weather through Monday but by Tuesday we have a chance of snow which would likely change to rain in the valleys. There is uncertainty

about what happens after this but right now it looks like there could be more valley rain and snow with all snow in the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.

The long-range charts are showing a growing likelihood of warming temperatures heading into the winter break with snow levels climbing to between 4500-5000 feet. This will bode well for travelers, especially those heading south to Arizona or California where roads to these locations will likely be dry.

Stay connected to my extended forecast for the break!

