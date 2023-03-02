If you have outdoor plans for the weekend here is what you need to know about the snow

Snow showers will fall through Thursday evening with a coating possible in a few valley locations while the mountains get another 1"-2" inches.

The Treasure Valley will see a burst of snow between 9 and 10 pm with some minor accumulation on mainly grassy surfaces. The leftover moisture could result in some slick spots again on Friday morning.

Sunshine will be plentiful on Friday but a northwest breeze will keep it cold with a valley high of only 40 degrees!

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with snow likely Saturday night. 1"-2" is possible in the valley with 4"-8" likely in the mountains and some higher amounts in the ski areas.

Here is the expected snow for the ski areas by Sunday with most of the snow falling Saturday night:

Bogus Basin: 9"

Tamarack: 9"

Brundage: 12"

Sun Valley: 8"

Soldier: 8"

Pomerelle: 8"

Magic Mtn: 9"

Check back for more updates!