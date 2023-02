Several inches of snow fell in central Idaho on Sunday with more to come on Monday and Tuesday, especially in the ski areas.

The valley has the potential for slick spots on roadways Monday morning then lots of clouds during the day with a blustery wind. More rain and snow will hit the valley late in the day and evening with a better chance of slick roads Tuesday morning.

Central Idaho ski areas will likely see 14"-20" of snow by Wednesday!

