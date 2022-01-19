Watch
Idaho's stagnant weather pattern comes to an end overnight!

Idaho News 6
January 19, 2022 Extended Forecast
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 10:36:13-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Incredibly dense patchy fog across the Magic Valley made for a rough morning commute. Visibility was down to about 1.5 miles in some areas.

Today expect mostly cloudy skies will temperatures once again averaging 30-35 degrees. Overnight we'll see a change in our weather pattern. Rain and snow will quickly make it's way through the state arriving as early as 6 a.m.

With this system the McCall area should see around 2-3 inches of snow mainly from Thursday morning through Thursday night with lingering snow showers Friday morning.

The Boise Mountains should see 1-3 inches of snow and ski areas should see 3-5 inches of snow and possibly a little bit more.

By this weekend the skies clear across our valleys and mountains setting the stage for perfect bluebird ski days at our local ski resorts!

