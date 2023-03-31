Idaho's' snowpack is peaking and here is how it looks

Yet another storm has Idaho in its sights for the weekend and beyond with moderate to heavy snow above 5000ft in central Idaho. I expect McCall and Long Valley to see about 4" of new snow by sunrise Saturday then another 4" or so during the day with another few inches possible on Sunday and Monday as colder blows in from the northwest.

The Treasure Valley will see some rain on Saturday but mostly north and east of the interstate. Downtown Boise will see some good rain on Saturday but places like Kuna, Nampa, Caldwell, and Parma may stay just cloudy until a front brings showers to most locations between 2:30 pm and 4 pm.

Colder air will move in behind the cold front bringing some snow showers again to the valley Sunday and could cover the ground by Monday morning.

