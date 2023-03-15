Idaho's snowpack gets quite a boost!

Sunshine makes a return after a significant boost to our snowpack and a valley soaking of rain with our last storm

Idaho's ski areas have been getting slammed with snow. Tamarack Resort has received

31" over the past 72 hours! Brundage has had 20" and Bogus 16". Sun Valley and Soldier Mountain have a fresh blanket of 21".

Idaho's snowpack is looking even better than last week with the Boise Basin now at 126% of normal. That is nearly 10% higher than 24hrs ago. The Treasure Valley got between one-third and three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Sunshine has returned and will stick with us until the start of the weekend. Light wind and bright sunshine on Thursday will make for a pleasant afternoon in the valley. Sunshine will continue on Friday but the breeze will bring a chilling effect despite temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

