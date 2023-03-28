Idaho's snowpack continues to grow. Here is what you need to know

Another Pacific storm is delivering more valley rain and mountain snow to Idaho. Expect an increase in the rain in the valley Wednesday morning.

A half foot of snow fell in the Boise Mountains and part of the West-Central Mountains Tuesday and more is on the way for Wednesday as a cold front moves through the state dropping snow levels to just above the Treasure Valley floor.

Boise will have a decrease in the wind on Wednesday with morning rain tapering to afternoon breaks in the clouds and only passing showers. Another cold front will move through the region on Thursday kicking up the wind and bringing a mix of clouds and sun with the chance of a few snow and rain showers.

Friday will bring a break to the stormy weather with some sunshine and more comfortable temperatures but it will be short-lived as a powerful Pacific storm will blast Idaho with heavy mountain snow and valley rain this weekend.

Temperatures will be staying more than ten degrees below normal into the beginning of next week.

