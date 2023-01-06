Idaho's snow & rain will fade on Friday but return during the weekend

A small portion of the California precipitation hit Idaho on Thursday in the form of rain in the valley and snow in the mountains. We will dry out on Friday with a bit of sunshine developing.

Clouds return Saturday with a few showers possible in the western valley. Just a little bit of light snow in the mountains.

Sunday a stronger push of moisture will bring a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain to the valleys with 3"-7" of snow in the mountains above 5500 feet.

Monday will bring heavier precipitation with more than a quarter of an inch of rain in the valleys and another 4"-8" of snow in the ski areas.

By Monday night and Tuesday rainfall totals could hit an inch in the valleys with total snow accumulation above 6000 feet of 18"24".

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!