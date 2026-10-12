Idaho Weather Flips From Wet and Chilly to Sunny and Warm

Weekend Rain Soaks Parts of Idaho. It was a wet weekend across portions of Idaho as a slow-moving storm system brought periods of rain and much cooler temperatures.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 10/12/26

The center of the upper-level low remained over the region Monday afternoon, keeping scattered showers going across southwest Idaho, particularly around the Magic Valley and Boise Mountains. Those showers will gradually decrease from west to east Monday night as the storm finally weakens and heads toward the Rockies. Additional rainfall will be light, generally only a few hundredths of an inch in the valleys. The highest mountains could still pick up some light snow, with less than an inch expected above about 7,000 feet.

Weekend Rainfall Totals Across Idaho

Location Weekend Rainfall Boise .01" McCall .08" Twin Falls .23" Ketchum .60" Stanley .45" Idaho Falls 1.29" Pocatello 1.64"

Frost Returns to the Treasure Valley. Once the clouds begin clearing Monday night, temperatures will drop quickly.

The combination of clearing skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 30s in the lower valleys, with widespread 20s expected in the higher mountain valleys. That means areas of frost are possible by early Tuesday morning in the Treasure Valley and western Magic Valley. Boise is forecast to drop to around 34 degrees overnight before rebounding to near 62 Tuesday afternoon. Some areas of the Magic Valley may stay a little warmer because lingering clouds and showers could keep temperatures in the upper 30s.

Another Cold Morning Wednesday. Tuesday turns sunny after the chilly start, but don't put away the jacket just yet.

Clear skies and calm winds will set the stage for another cold night Tuesday into Wednesday.

Patchy frost is possible again Wednesday morning, including some valley locations. Temperatures around Mountain Home and portions of the Magic Valley could fall into the 30 to 33-degree range, cold enough that a freeze warning may eventually be needed.

The good news is that Wednesday begins the transition to a much warmer weather pattern.

Boise should reach about 66 degrees Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies.

Big Warm-Up Begins Thursday. High pressure will strengthen over the Great Basin during the second half of the week, shutting off the rain and sending temperatures higher. Boise jumps to around 72 Thursday and 76 Friday. By Friday, temperatures across the region could be running 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Mountain valleys will still experience chilly nights, and some overnight and morning fog could develop under the clear skies and light winds.

Otherwise, this is shaping up to be a long stretch of dry fall weather. A Great Fall Weekend Ahead. If you have outdoor plans, the upcoming weekend is looking hard to beat. For the Treasure Valley, the forecast currently calls for:

Saturday: Sunny, high near 77

Saturday night: Mostly clear, low near 46

Sunday: Sunny, high near 75

Sunday night: Mostly clear, low near 47

That's quite a turnaround from this past weekend.

Instead of clouds, showers and chilly temperatures, the upcoming weekend should bring abundant sunshine, dry weather and afternoon temperatures comfortably into the 70s.

For mid-October, it should feel exceptionally pleasant.

Tonight

Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

