Idaho skies will see less smoke with 90s expected this week

Idaho skies continue to be clear of smoke for the time being. Temperatures this week look to stick in the 90s, with the latter part of the week seeing chances of returning to the triple digits.

Our weekend continues to stick to the 90s with a gradual warm-up heading into the end of the work week. Thursday peaks out at 98° in Boise with chances of triple digits for the surrounding regions.

Outside of some patchy smoke Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service has clear conditions over southern Idaho, so enjoy the great air quality returning to our region.

Our extended outlook is trending warmer and wetter than normal this time of year. Late August may be in for some more thunderstorm activity and one last summer surge in temperatures. Still, the 7-day forecast isn't showcasing any triple digits, and a cool down comes right after Thursday's high.

Enjoy the rest of the lovely weekend and take in the fresh air too!

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