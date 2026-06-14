Idaho set to see summer-like temperatures this week

Skies are nice, and temperatures are breaking into the 80s, but the warmest is set to come this work week.

Over the weekend, consistent 80s will stick around with crystal blue conditions. Not too many clouds in the forecast as a high-pressure ridge builds into the western United States.

On Saturday, Redding, California, saw 103° and there are chances of triple hitting southern Idaho on Tuesday. Right now, the National Weather Service is forecasting 98° in Boise that day. I wouldn't be surprised if surrounding areas saw triple digits roll in.

After Tuesday, this week stays hot and dry with highs sticking to those 90s. Skies won't change much outside of mostly sunny, but Tuesday's extreme heat is something to watch out for. If you plan to be outside, make sure to have sunscreen and stay hydrated as these warmer days begin to become consistent here in Idaho.

A look at warmer days ahead—

Summer like temperatures roll in this week!

Key Notes:



UV index will be high — sunscreen and hydration are important.

Winds could create elevated fire weather conditions in some open range areas.

Air quality remains good across the region.

Have a great weekend and enjoy that sun!

BOISE EXTENDED FORECAST—