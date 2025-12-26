Idaho mountains set to receive some post holiday snow

After one of the warmest Christmas days on record, we might finally see some true Winter weather move into Idaho.

Winter weather advisories and Winter storm warnings are in place for Idaho's mountains until tomorrow morning as showers are set to roll in tonight into Saturday's earliest hours. Temperatures take a tumble too across southern Idaho as a cold front hits us.

Skies very soon after tonight and tomorrow morning dry up with no rain or snow in sight for the rest of 2025. The new year will be the next shot at any wetter weather coming in as this Winter kicks off fairly warm and dry (no complaints here).

Hopefully the new year brings better chances of snow for those ski resorts. Have a great day and enjoy the weekend!