Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 11/16/26

Monday night into Tuesday

The first in a series of Pacific systems continues to move through tonight. Rain becomes more widespread across the Treasure Valley this evening, while snow continues in the mountains. The system is relatively warm, with snow levels generally around 5,500 to 6,500 feet during the heavier precipitation, falling toward 5,000 feet as precipitation ends.

Valley rainfall with this system is expected to total roughly 0.25 to 0.50 inch, while the northern mountains could pick up 0.50 to 0.80 inch of liquid precipitation. Wet snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches around northern mountain-pass elevations are possible, with McCall around 1 to 2 inches.

Showers linger Tuesday morning across southwest Idaho but gradually decrease, with precipitation largely ending by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures turn cooler behind the system.

Tuesday night into Wednesday

We get a relatively short break, probably only 12 to 18 hours, before the next Pacific storm arrives. Rain and snow reach eastern Oregon before sunrise Wednesday and spread east into western Idaho later Wednesday.

This second storm will be colder and windier but not as wet. Snow levels fall into the 3,000 to 4,000-foot range, substantially lower than with Monday's storm. Mountain snowfall should generally run 1 to 4 inches, while valley locations that do see snow should receive an inch or less.

Wednesday will also turn breezy, with southeast winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Wednesday night into Thursday

This is probably the most interesting period for the Treasure Valley.

As colder air moves in, snow levels get low enough for some valley snowflakes. Boise could see its first snowflakes Thursday morning, although the current forecast calls for no accumulation in Boise. Higher elevations have a better opportunity for accumulating snow.

Precipitation becomes more showery Thursday before gradually diminishing, with winds turning west to northwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday into the weekend

Showers continue decreasing Friday. Snow levels are forecast around 3,500 to 4,500 feet, so another rain/snow mix is possible in some valley locations Friday morning before precipitation tapers off.

But the break doesn't appear to last long. Another Pacific storm is expected Saturday into Sunday, bringing another round of valley rain and mountain snow.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Idaho isn't looking at one giant early-season snowstorm.

Instead, the encouraging sign for the mountains is the sequence of storms.

The first delivers abundant moisture but relatively high snow levels. The second is colder and turns more of the available moisture into mountain snow. A third storm could add another round next weekend.

For Idaho ski resorts trying to get lifts turning around Thanksgiving, repeatedly adding a few inches of natural snow while temperatures become favorable for snowmaking may be nearly as important as receiving one major storm.

And after a slow start to Idaho's early-season snowpack, the mountains finally have multiple opportunities to begin building a more substantial base.

Idaho ski areas: estimated snowfall through Nov. 30th

Ski area Nov. 16th-30th snow forecast Estimated opening Bogus Basin 10-18" Nov. 21 limited opening Brundage Mountain 15-30" Nov. 27 Tamarack Resort 15-30" Late Nov. Sun Valley 15-30" Nov. 26 Soldier Mountain 10-20" Nov. 27 Pomerelle 15-25" Dec. 18 Magic Mountain 10-20" Late Dec. Pebble Creek 8-16" Dec. 26 Kelly Canyon 8-15" Dec. 4 Schweitzer 12-23" Nov. 27 Lookout Pass 14-24" Nov. 27 Silver Mountain 12-22" Nov. 28 Bald Mountain - Pierce 10-20" December / snow dependent Cottonwood Butte 8-16" December / snow dependent Little Ski Hill 12-20" Late Nov.-early Dec. Lost Trail 12-20" Late Nov.-early Dec. Rotarun 7-14" December / snow dependent Snowhaven 7-14" December / snow dependent Grand Targhee* 18-30" Nov. 20

Tonight

Rain, mainly before 3am. Low around 37. NW wind 5-17. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. NW wind 5-10 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Rain likely. High near 49. SE wind 5-10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night

Rain. Patchy fog after 3am. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday

Rain ending very early morning then mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after 8pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 48.

