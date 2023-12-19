Icy morning, mild conditions on the way

Overnight, a temperature inversion persisted, causing fog and cold temperatures in the valley. This led to icy roads, accidents, and road closures as light freezing rain passed through overnight and early this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the lower Treasure Valley and Upper Weiser River basin until 9:00am Monday.

Scattered rain showers will continue into the afternoon, making less traveled roads slick and dangerous well into the afternoon. Southwest flow is pumping in the moisture, but also mild air, to Idaho. Temperatures will reach around 50° in Boise, and snow levels in the central mountains rise to around 6000-7000 feet. However, patchy freezing drizzle and rain may continue in higher elevations. 1-4" of snowfall will accumulate today above 6000 feet.

High pressure will bring drier conditions, while a low pressure system moves south towards California. Expect the development of fog tonight through Wednesday morning and again on Thursday morning, followed by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the week.

Seasonably warm temperatures are likely with highs approaching 50° each afternoon. Winter officially begins Thursday at 8:27pm MST!

A cold front will move across the area late Friday night with a burst of heavier rain/snow and strong winds as it moves through. Daytime highs will be around 10° cooler for the weekend with a chance of snow showers in the valley Saturday morning. Cold and dry weather is expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the mid and upper 30s.