I think you will like this week but if you are going to the Boise State Game Saturday check this out.

All week long we can expect sunshine, light wind and warm afternoons. The central mountains will be cooler in the mornings but milder each afternoon for the next few days.

If you are headed to the Boise State game this Saturday at 7:45 pm at Albertsons Stadium I expect it to be mild despite the sun being down. There could be some changes in the weather that could cool us down but right now I expect it to be at least in the upper 70s for an afternoon high.

Stay connected right here for updates on my weekend forecast!