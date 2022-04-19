Howling winds and light rain subside before Tuesday's morning commute

NAMPA, Idaho — The winds came howling through Idaho Monday evening sticking around overnight Tuesday. With these strong winds came light rain showers, a drizzle enough to warrant a windshield wipe every now and again.

Wind gusts and rain showers subsided by sunrise but the day is starting gloomy and breezy air will persist through the day with patches of strong wind across southern Idaho still possible.

Drier, milder conditions are expected tomorrow with another of active weather Thursday and Friday.