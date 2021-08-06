Howling Wind Overnight, Breezy & Cooler Friday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the reason from midnight through 10 am Friday. Expect gust wind through Friday morning and still very breezy Friday afternoon.

A strong disturbance will move across Idaho overnight into Friday morning with wind gusts up to 50 mph or greater around midnight and again in the early morning hours before sunrise.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy & cooler with high temps only in the mid-80s!

On Saturday will get hotter as the afternoon high hits 90 again but cooler again on Sunday with temperatures back down into the 80s with sunshine all weekend long.