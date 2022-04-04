Howling wind Monday night through Tuesday

A powerful cold front will blast through the region Monday evening bringing gusty wind that will stick with us for the most part through Tuesday afternoon.

The sun will shine on Tuesday but wind gusts to 35 mph will make it feel quite chilly all day long.

By Wednesday morning we can expect light wind allowing the morning low temperature to drop into the upper 20s in the valley. That light wind will allow the afternoon temperature of 57 to feel quite comfortable.

On Thursday expect an amazing day with sunshine and a pleasant afternoon temperature near 70.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week by far with a near-record high of 80 and lots of sunshine. There will be a warm breeze.

On Saturday another strong cold front will cause temperatures to plunge into the mid-50s with a gusty wind that will last into Sunday as temperatures fall into the upper 40s!

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on our rapidly changing weather this week.