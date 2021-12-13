Howling wind gives way to valley rain & snow showers

Howling wind is blowing ahead of a cold front that will move slowly through the state from west to east around midnight. This front will bring a burst of heavy snow to central Idaho overnight with whiteout conditions at times and much lower snow levels.

The Treasure Valley will have gusty wind until the front passes. Rain showers will increase Monday night then mix with or change to snow at times through Tuesday morning. Roads in the valley should be just wet on Tuesday morning. Drying conditions will move in Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday afternoon.

Snow will move back into the Treasure Valley Wednesday night and a couple of inches may accumulate on valley roads for the Thursday morning commute if it gets cold enough. Stay connected for updates on this.

Colder air will move in over the weekend and accumulating snow in the valley could occur on Monday and Wednesday of next week.