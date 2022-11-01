How you can expect our overnight change of season to affect your plans

A cold front will cross the state from west to east Tuesday night bringing rain at first then a change to snow in the mountains mixed rain & snow showers along with some sunshine on Wednesday. Snow accumulation in the central mountains at 5000 feet (McCall) will be 2"-3" with 3"-6" above 6000 feet and 6"-12" above 7500 feet.

The Treasure Valley will have a few showers become a period of steady light rain overnight that will amount to .10" or less. During the day Wednesday, it will be much colder with a brisk light breeze and a couple of passing snow or rain showers. Most of the day will be precipitation free. The mountains will be quite cold with scattered snow showers or flurries Wednesday.

Cold weather continues Thursday with the valley seeing mid-20s for overnight lows and despite some sunshine, an afternoon high temp of only 43. This cold air in place should allow for the next storm that moves in before sunrise Friday to bring snow to the Treasure Valley. There could be an inch of snow in parts of the valley before it changes to rain later in the day.

Showers are still possible on Saturday early evening for the Boise State Football game but there is a chance the showers will not fall during the game. It will however be quite cold with temperatures in the 40s.

Keep checking back right here for updates to my forecast for possible valley snow Friday and what we can expect for the BSU game Saturday evening.