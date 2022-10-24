How the snow will be piling up in Idaho's mountains

Snow in the central mountains will cause slick conditions into Tuesday morning. The valley will have rain showers ending tonight leaving us with lots of sunshine on Tuesday but chilly temperatures in the low 50s. The good news about Tuesday for the valley will be the light wind making for a comfortable afternoon.

Another quick-moving storm will hit western Idaho overnight Tuesday into very early Wednesday morning. Showers in the valley will mostly fall before the sun comes up then partly cloudy with a passing afternoon shower Wednesday. The central mountains will see another 1:-2: of snow in the valleys with 2"-4" in the ski areas and higher elevations.

We get another break in the precipitation Thursday through Saturday with a more impressive storm coming in Sunday night and Monday with significant mountain snow.

Stay connected right here for updates on my forecast.