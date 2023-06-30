HOT weekend weather ahead!

A ridge of high pressure is turning the dial up on our temperature, today we reach the upper 90s in the Treasure Valley.

Over the weekend, our temps continue to warm a few more degrees. Lower valleys will push into triple-digit territory while higher elevations will stick to the 80s. The mountains will be the place to be this weekend to escape the heat.

Please use caution in this heat, it's dangerous for the body if exposed to hot temperatures for long periods of time. Make sure you take breaks if spending time outdoors, find the shade, apply sunscreen and drink plenty of water. Happy holiday weekend everyone!