Hot weekend ahead with some monsoonal activity

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and low triple digits in the Treasure Valley this weekend. Smoke and cloud cover in the region may prevent temperatures from getting super hot, we will continue to track that.

Monsoonal activity heading northwest is sending scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the Gem State this evening . The activity is concentrated in Ohwyhee County, Twin Falls County, and the East Central Mountains near Stanley.

Expect a repeat of precipitation Saturday afternoon with convective activity - storms could develop in the central mountain area.