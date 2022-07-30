Hot weather peaks Sunday, cooler days ahead

Stay safe out there with all this dangerous heat!

Another hot day is in store for Sunday as the ridge of high-pressure over the region peaks - this should be the hottest part of the week. Expect temperatures to break 100 in the valleys at the hottest part of the day and reach the upper 90s in the mountains.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of Idaho with an Excessive Heat Warning for areas of the I-84 corridor as temperatures reach levels all the way up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit!

Idaho News 6 Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place through the weekend in the Pacific NW.

Smoke is another aspect of this weekend's forecast. We're seeing haze in the early mornings especially in the East Central Mountains and Magic Valley due to the Moose Fire near Salmon and fires in California.

Low-pressure from the Pacific Coast near Oregon will slowly be making its way inland this week, significantly reducing temperatures. Temperatures will drop about 15 degrees and start to peak in the low-90s by mid-week.