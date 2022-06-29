Hot temperatures to start this weekend but cooling for Sunday and Monday

Thursday will start out comfortable in the morning but will heat up to above 90 in the valleys and 80s in the central mountains with sunshine and light wind.

On Friday, We can expect a lot of sunshine and sizzling heat in most locations with the valley in the mid-90s again with more sunshine and a few clouds.

By Saturday it will still be hot but some clouds will mix with the sun and the West-Central Mountains may see some evening storms.

On Sunday the wind will increase and storms are a bit more likely to form in western Idaho and eastern Oregon, McCall could see some evening storms with lightning and wind. Temperatures will be in the 80s in the central mountains and 90s in the valley.

By Monday the coolest air will move in making it much like today (Wednesday) with a breeze and valley temps in the 80s while McCall is likely to see a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm and temperatures only near 70.

The fire danger will be on the increase with the combination of wind, lightning, and fireworks so please be careful outdoors this weekend!

