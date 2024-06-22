Hot temperatures continue; Elevated fire risk on Sunday!

Happy Saturday! Boise airport has officially hit 100° for the first time this year, a bit ahead of schedule. The average date for the first 100°F reading is July 9th.

The heat is expected to continue into Sunday, with triple-digit temperatures possible in the Treasure Valley. Meanwhile, winds will pick up slightly, leading to elevated fire danger, especially in the Owyhees and Magic Valley. All southern Idaho residents should exercise extreme caution.

Idaho News 6

A system will pass by to the north on Monday, bringing temperatures down to the mid-90s. By Tuesday, southwest flow will return, sending temperatures back up to near 100° for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday afternoon, bringing a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the Magic Valley. Temperatures will drop into the 80s Thursday through Saturday. Stay cool!