Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot temperatures continue; Elevated fire risk on Sunday!

Fire Outlook Sunday
Idaho News 6
Fire Outlook Sunday
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 22, 2024

Happy Saturday! Boise airport has officially hit 100° for the first time this year, a bit ahead of schedule. The average date for the first 100°F reading is July 9th.

The heat is expected to continue into Sunday, with triple-digit temperatures possible in the Treasure Valley. Meanwhile, winds will pick up slightly, leading to elevated fire danger, especially in the Owyhees and Magic Valley. All southern Idaho residents should exercise extreme caution.

Fire Outlook Sunday

A system will pass by to the north on Monday, bringing temperatures down to the mid-90s. By Tuesday, southwest flow will return, sending temperatures back up to near 100° for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday afternoon, bringing a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the Magic Valley. Temperatures will drop into the 80s Thursday through Saturday. Stay cool!

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018