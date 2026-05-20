Hot holiday weekend ahead before a strong cold front brings major changes next week

Warm and dry conditions will continue through the holiday weekend with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal, before a strong cold front brings very windy conditions and a significant cooldown to the region on Tuesday.

Temperatures soar heading into the holiday; find out that heat will last in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/20/26

A weak cold front will push across the area tonight into Thursday, bringing breezy conditions. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will develop between Baker City and Ontario this evening along the front, with breezy conditions spreading into southern Idaho overnight. The strongest gusts on Thursday will be along and south of the Snake River, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph and generally 15 to 25 mph elsewhere. Temperatures Thursday will remain near normal before warming about 5 degrees on Friday as a ridge over the eastern Pacific starts to move inland. Winds will be much lighter on Friday.

Warm and dry weather will continue through Memorial Day with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Lower valley locations will see temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday through Monday, making for an exceptionally warm holiday weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the central Idaho mountains tonight, but the lower valleys will remain dry through the weekend.

The weather pattern will change dramatically on Tuesday. A strong cold front is now forecast to pass through the area, bringing very windy conditions and much colder air. Windy conditions will likely develop in Oregon on Monday afternoon ahead of the front, spreading into Idaho on Tuesday. The upper-level trough driving the cold front is likely to evolve into a closed low by Wednesday over southern Idaho, bringing cool and showery weather with snow levels coming down to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light wind.

Thursday

Sunny & seasonable, with a high near 76. Wind NW 5-10 mph with PM gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Wind becoming calm.

Friday

Sunny & pleasant. Warmer with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Saturday

Sunny & hotter, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Sunny & continued unseasonably warm, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Memorial Day

Sunny with late day clouds and possible gusty EVENING winds and a high near 88.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, windy & cooler with a chance of showers, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

