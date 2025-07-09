Hot, dry weather continues with a red flag warning in effect. Here's what you need to know.

Idaho News 6

We are making our way through the hump of the week! Yesterday, temperatures across the area topped out in the triple digits, and Boise reached 104°, tying a daily record set back in 2017.

Today will still be hot; however, this afternoon we have a chance for dry thunderstorms across the area. This is when we have gusty winds and lightning rather than torrential downpour. In response, a red flag warning has been issued from 3 pm on Wednesday to midnight. Be sure to avoid all outdoor burning today, wildfires could spread rapidly if started.

Wednesday

Isolated dry thunderstorms after noon, with blowing dust possible from gusty outflow. Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 6 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy NW winds 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 64.

