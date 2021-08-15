Hot and smoky weather is expected through Monday

NAMPA, Idaho — An air quality alert is in effect throughout most of Idaho for this week. Air quality will hover in the "orange" category indicating air will be "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

This hot and smoky weather will be prominent until Monday evening. A delayed cold front from the Gulf of Alaska will decrease high temperatures and a shift in wind patterns with block wildfire smoke in Canada and Washington from moving into Idaho.

Monday evening's cold front may also bring thunderstorm activity to central Idaho and mountain locations.