Hot and smokey out Thursday with active weather on deck

Wednesday broke a heat record in Boise with a high of 105! It was hot yesterday, but today we will start our cooldown and actually get some active weather in SW Idaho.

It's going to feel hot and slightly muggy out today ahead of a southerly push of monsoonal moisture set to roll through Idaho tonight. Boise is looking at a high of 101 and Twin Falls a high of 94.

The Treasure Valley is looking at a 30% chance of rain tonight with some t-storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds. This activity starts to ramp up around 10 PM, but a few isolated storms could pop up in the afternoon.

The Magic Valley is looking at a 50% chance of rain with scattered storms in the early afternoon, starting around 1PM. These storms will get stronger in the evening and push towards the East Central Mountains.

This monsoonal moisture will help us cool down tomorrow and later this weekend we'll drop back into the 80s in the Treasure Valley.