Hot and smokey conditions continue here's what you need to know

Good morning Idaho, we are through the middle of the week and boy what a week it's been.

Monday afternoon we had several wildfires spark up across the area aiding in smokey conditions for the Treasure Valley. The closest towards the Treasure Valley being the Jump Creek Fire. As of Yesterday, the Bureau of Land Management estimated the fire to be at 20,000 acres. Control is hopeful by this evening, however the recreation site will be closed until the threat of wildfires has subsided.

As of overnight, evacuations have been started on the North side of Ola due to the Paddock fire. Ola/high Valley roads are also closed. If you are located within South Ola, be prepared in case an Evacuation is put in place.

Smoke will continue to be a struggle within the Treasure Valley this week, be sure to refrain spending extensive periods of time outdoors. Areas struggling greatly with air quality include shaded orange areas. In those orange spots, sensitivity groups include the elderly and small children.

Red Flag warnings will be from noon to 9 PM this afternoon. Be sure to report smoke plumes if your home or work place is within a Red Flag zone.

As we prepare for the end of the work week, Thursday will bring us a chance of storms between 3 PM-8 PM.

