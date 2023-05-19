Hot and hazy weekend

A high pressure ridge remains in place across the region. Temperatures will warm 15-20 degrees above normal across Idaho throughout the weekend. Average highs are in the low to mid 70s, many areas will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wildfire smoke continues to impact the Pacific Northwest. Air quality has been unhealthy at times, especially in eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley. Smoke will remain over the area through Sunday morning.

A cold front moves through on Sunday clearing the smoke, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms, and cooling temperatures closer to seasonable levels.