Hot and dry week ahead with temps nearing 100 across the region

A small chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight into early Monday, but the bigger story this week will be the heat.

Storm chances tonight and early Monday morning are sitting at about a 20% chance of rain and the possibility of lightning. Overcast conditions are expected, but skies will gradually clear Monday afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-90s.

From Tuesday through the weekend, a long stretch of hot and mainly sunny weather settles in across the area. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s nearly every day — almost breaking into triple digits.

Extended Forecast:

Monday: Early storm chance, then clearing and hot. High 94.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High 98.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High 96.

Thursday: Sunny and hot. High 93.

Friday: Sunny and hot. High 98.

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High 98.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 98.