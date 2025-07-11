Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot and dry trend into next week

Posted
Treasure Valley Day Planner

After a cooler afternoon on Thursday, heat will slowly build into next week. An upper-level ridge from the southwest will grow northward into Idaho, aiding in temperatures heating up.

Remember these tips
- Hydrate
-Wear sunscreen
-Take shade breaks
-wear lighter colored clothing
-"Look before you lock" do not leave any children or pets in hot cars.

Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 60. Breezy with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Breezy WNW winds with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy, Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 66.

Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

