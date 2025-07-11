Hot and dry trend into next week

After a cooler afternoon on Thursday, heat will slowly build into next week. An upper-level ridge from the southwest will grow northward into Idaho, aiding in temperatures heating up.
Remember these tips
- Hydrate
-Wear sunscreen
-Take shade breaks
-wear lighter colored clothing
-"Look before you lock" do not leave any children or pets in hot cars.
Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 60. Breezy with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Breezy WNW winds with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy, Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 66.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.
