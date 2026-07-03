Hot and dry Fourth of July weekend with near-triple-digit heat continuing through next week

A ridge of high pressure will deliver a hot and dry Fourth of July holiday weekend, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees Sunday before a slight chance of thunderstorms develops early next week as monsoonal moisture increases from the south.

Clear skies and hot, dry weather will dominate the holiday weekend. Independence Day will be sunny and hot with highs near 97 degrees. The heat will intensify Sunday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s in most lower valley locations and into the mid-80s in mountain communities. Mid-level moisture will begin to increase Sunday afternoon across eastern Oregon, bringing about a 20 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds.

The hot weather will continue into next week as a ridge remains over the Four Corners region with continued hot temperatures and southwest flow. A shortwave will move across the area Monday morning as monsoonal moisture increases from the south, bringing a 20 to 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Monday morning into the afternoon as this feature moves across eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho. Residual moisture will continue into Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms on the Idaho side.

Westerly flow will shunt the moisture to the east Wednesday and Thursday, bringing dry and breezy conditions with slightly cooler temperatures. Temperatures Monday through Wednesday will run around 5 to 10 degrees above normal before cooling to near normal Thursday and Friday.

Residents should take precautions to stay cool and hydrated during this extended period of above-normal heat. Those sensitive to heat should limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the afternoon and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 60. Light wind.

Saturday

Sunny and hotert, with a high near 97. Light wind.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light wind.

Sunday

Sunny and very hot, with a high near 99.Light wind.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light wind.

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 60.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

