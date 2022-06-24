HOT and above normal temperatures on the way

Temperatures continue to climb in southern Idaho as a ridge of high-pressure builds into the region. It's going to be hot, hot, hot!

Sunshine is in store for the weekend with very minimal cloud cover.

On Saturday, high-temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. This will be the cooler weekend day.

Temperatures will continue to climb Sunday into the mid to upper-90s before it gets even hotter Monday. We're expecting triple-digit heat in the Treasure Valley come Monday. These high temps are 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Use caution with these very high temperatures - make sure you have water and do what you can to stay cool.

Look before you lock! Car temperatures get much hotter with these conditions so it's dangerous to leave children, vulnerable adults, or animals inside even with the windows cracked.