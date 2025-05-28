Watch Now
Hot afternoon ahead, find out if the heat sticks into the weekend right here

High Temperatures
Be sure to hydrate and wear plenty of sunscreen today
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Good Morning, Everyone!

Prepare for a hot afternoon, temperatures are running into the 90s today. Over the next couple of days, they will grow hotter. Saturday looks to touch the upper 90s along valley floors. If you work outside today, be sure to stay hydrated, take shade breaks, and wear your sunscreen.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light winds, prepare for a toasty afternoon.

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Breezy afternoon, with gusts near 20 mph. This will help keep us cool, but we still need to prepare for some heat!

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Hottest day of the weekend, make sure to practice heat safety.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night
A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday
A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

