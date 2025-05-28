Hot afternoon ahead, find out if the heat sticks into the weekend right here

Good Morning, Everyone!

Prepare for a hot afternoon, temperatures are running into the 90s today. Over the next couple of days, they will grow hotter. Saturday looks to touch the upper 90s along valley floors. If you work outside today, be sure to stay hydrated, take shade breaks, and wear your sunscreen.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light winds, prepare for a toasty afternoon.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Breezy afternoon, with gusts near 20 mph. This will help keep us cool, but we still need to prepare for some heat!

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Hottest day of the weekend, make sure to practice heat safety.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

