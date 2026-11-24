Thanksgiving travel starts quietly, then rain and high mountain snow return to Idaho. A mild holiday weather pattern will keep most major roads in good shape Wednesday and much of Thanksgiving Day, but rain, mountain snow and gusty winds could create travel problems late Thursday through Friday.

Holiday travelers across Southwest Idaho will get a relatively easy start to the Thanksgiving weekend, but conditions become wetter as the week goes on.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 11/24/26

Wednesday looks like the best widespread travel day. Boise should reach about 51 degrees after a chilly morning, with clouds giving way to some sunshine. Patchy morning fog will be possible in some valleys.

Thanksgiving Day will also be mild, with Boise near 52 degrees. Rain chances begin increasing later in the day, particularly across the northern mountains, before a wetter Pacific system spreads rain and high-elevation snow across more of Idaho Thursday night and Friday.

The key to this storm is the high snow level. This is not a classic cold Thanksgiving snowstorm. Much of the precipitation below roughly 6,000 feet will fall as rain.

Mountain snow levels climb for Thanksgiving

Snow levels will initially be around 4,500 to 5,500 feet before rising significantly as warmer Pacific air moves inland.

By Thanksgiving, snow levels over much of Southwest Idaho should rise to around 6,000 feet, with even higher levels farther south. Friday's storm could push snow levels into the 6,000 to 8,500-foot range, depending on location. That creates very different conditions depending on which Idaho mountains you're visiting.

Boise Mountains:

Expect snow levels to rise toward roughly 6,000 feet Thursday, meaning rain or a rain-snow mix could reach well into the mountains. The highest terrain has the best chance for accumulating snow. Around the elevation of Bogus Basin's lower slopes, precipitation type could become especially sensitive to small temperature changes.

Southern Mountains:

Snow levels will be even higher near the Idaho-Nevada border, potentially approaching 8,000 to 8,500 feet Friday. That means much of the precipitation will fall as rain except at the highest elevations.

Central Mountains:

This is where colder temperatures and heavier precipitation should provide a better opportunity for accumulating snow, especially at higher elevations. Areas north of the Snake River Basin are favored for the greatest precipitation Thursday night through Friday night.

Ski areas: some snow, but rain could mix in

Thanksgiving week's storm will add snow to Idaho's higher ski terrain, but the high snow levels will make totals highly elevation-dependent.

My broad forecast calls for roughly 3 to 6 inches of mountain snow, generally above mountain-pass elevations. Higher ski terrain in central Idaho could locally do better as the wetter part of the storm arrives Thursday night and Friday.

For Bogus Basin, the challenge will be the snow level. With the base near the expected rain-snow transition, lower slopes could see rain or wet snow at times while colder conditions near the summit provide a better opportunity for accumulation.

The same problem will affect lower and mid-elevation terrain at other Southwest Idaho ski areas.

Farther north and at the higher elevations of the central Idaho mountains, chances improve for accumulating snow.

For skiers, the important number this week may not be the amount of precipitation. It will be the snow level.

Thanksgiving travel: Wednesday looks best

If you're traveling for Thanksgiving, Wednesday is shaping up to be the easiest day across much of Southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon.

Boise will be mostly cloudy early before becoming partly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. Roads should generally remain wet or dry rather than snowy across the lower elevations.

Conditions remain relatively mild Thanksgiving Day, although rain chances increase later Thursday.

The more unsettled travel period arrives Thursday night through Friday night. Boise has about a 70% chance of rain Friday with temperatures again near 51 degrees.

Mountain travelers should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions as elevation increases.

Blue Mountains: watch the passes, especially early Wednesday

Travelers heading west from Idaho into Oregon will want to pay particular attention to the Blue Mountains.

Light valley rain and mountain snow are possible across eastern Oregon late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, including parts of Baker County. Snow levels initially around 5,500 feet in Oregon mean the higher portions of the Blue Mountains have a better opportunity for snow than the valleys.

Travel conditions should improve during Wednesday before another round of moisture arrives around Thanksgiving.

The warmer Thanksgiving system will push Oregon snow levels dramatically higher, potentially toward 8,000 feet. That means travelers on I-84 through the Blue Mountains may deal more with rain, wet pavement, fog and reduced visibility than widespread heavy snow during the warmer portion of the storm.

Conditions can still vary quickly at mountain-pass elevations, so travelers should check Oregon road conditions before leaving.

Friday turns wetter and breezier

Friday looks like the wettest widespread travel day.

Rain becomes likely in the Treasure Valley, while rain and high-elevation snow spread across the mountains. Precipitation will be greatest across the northern half of the region.

Rainfall from Wednesday evening through Friday could total around 0.40 to 0.75 inches in northern areas, with lighter amounts farther south.

Wind also becomes a concern Friday night into Saturday. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible across the higher terrain of Southwest Idaho.

High pressure should briefly bring drier and mild weather late Saturday into Sunday before another active weather pattern potentially develops early next week.

Why this looks a lot like an El Niño pattern

The combination of mild temperatures, high snow levels and Pacific storms carrying more rain than snow at lower mountain elevations fits an important part of the pattern expected during an El Niño winter.

El Niño winters tend to favor warmer conditions across the Northwest and northern Rockies. USDA Climate Hubs says Idaho, Oregon and Washington are generally warmer and drier during El Niño winters, with the warmth allowing a greater percentage of precipitation to fall as rain rather than snow.

NOAA's 2026-27 winter outlook also favors warmer-than-average conditions across the Pacific Northwest and says a very strong El Niño is expected to influence the winter pattern.

That doesn't mean every storm will be warm or that Idaho won't receive significant mountain snow.

In fact, individual El Niño winters can vary considerably. USGS notes that while El Niño winters are often warmer and drier in the Northwest, strong El Niño winters such as 1982-83 and 2015-16 produced wetter-than-normal conditions across much of the region.

For Thanksgiving week, however, the pattern offers a good example of what a warmer winter storm can look like: temperatures above normal, precipitation moving in from the Pacific and snow confined mainly to the higher mountains.

The bigger forecast question arrives next week. Another Pacific storm could approach California and Nevada Tuesday. Its eventual track will determine whether Idaho gets another significant round of precipitation or whether most of that moisture stays farther south.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light wind.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Thanksgiving Day

A 20 percent chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Friday

Rain likely, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny & continued mild, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.