Historic hot December continues

Anyone else feeling a bit toasty? Idaho is seeing one of the warmest Decembers on record and it doesn't look to be stopping anytime soon.

Southern Idaho is tracking to have the warmest December ever recorded. At 5:00 A.M., we saw 59° which would be a daytime high on December 23rd along with the multiple records that have been broken in the last week and a half. The month average is 42.2° which since 1940 is the hottest on record. This along with the 17th driest we have seen since that time.

Heading into 2026, a slight drop is on the way but we are not going to see enough to drop that average below the all time record. More showers are coming in over the next few days but the new year looks to start fairly dry with another not set to move in for a while.

Happy holidays Idaho and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.