High temps drop nearly 20-degrees in 24 hours

Posted at 7:38 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:17:02-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Another unseasonably mild day across the Treasure Valley Monday. Temperatures reach 60-degrees across most of our lower elevations.

More seasonable weather arrives on Tuesday but a bitter cold northwest wind will make it feel significantly cooler. The cooler wind will settle down on Wednesday but the mornings from here on out will be much colder, so do not forget your warmer layers!

On Thursday a storm from the Pacific storm will move onshore and bring snow to central Idaho Thursday night with rain showers in the lower valleys.

McCall and much of Long Valley could see 2"-5" of snow which is likely to be the biggest snow of the season so far.

