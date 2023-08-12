Watch Now
High pressure builds to the West, triple digit heat returns next week

Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 15:46:36-04

After a cooler start to the week, temperatures will warm up to around climatological average for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s in the Treasure Valley, upper 80s to around 90 in the Magic Valley, and lower 80s in higher elevations. A bit of wildfire smoke will reach the region late tonight into Sunday morning with some haze to start the day, but clearing out by afternoon and evening.

Heat Warnings

High pressure begins to expand into the region on Monday. The heat will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday as the ridge becomes centered over Idaho. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s in the Treasure Valley, mid 90s in the Magic Valley, and mid to upper 80s in higher elevations.

Boise 7-day

Next week will be mostly dry though Wednesday, then a shift to a south-southwesterly upper-level wind direction will bring a bit of monsoonal moisture into southern parts of the area. Temperatures will still remain around 3-5 degrees above average.

