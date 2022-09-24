High pressure builds over west, temperatures set to warm up

A beautiful weekend is in store for Idaho has high pressure builds over the region.

Temperatures will rise above normal in the coming days with this trend - expect them to reach the upper 70s tomorrow and the low 80s Sunday. The temperatures will continue to warm through the mid-week.

I'm not tracking a lot of cloud cover in the coming days because the majority of low pressure is being pushed northward into Canada and east towards the midwest. So conditions will be pretty dry over the next few days.

We will see some wind overnight in the Treasure Valley the next few days - wind speeds from 10-15 mph at the max. So grab some extra layers if you'll be spending time outside at night.

Get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weekend!