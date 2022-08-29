High-pressure builds over Idaho jacking up our temperatures

A warming trend starts today as high-pressure builds over the western United States.

Temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s in our southwest Idaho valleys today. Get outside today and enjoy the weather if you can because it's really going to heat up this week!

We're expecting triple-digit heat this week in the Treasure Valley - around Wednesday is when we'll experience those temperatures above 100 degrees. That hot weather will peak on Friday with a forecasted high temperatures of 104 degrees. Yikes!