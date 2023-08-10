High pressure builds and Idaho starts warmup

After Wednesday's weak low pressure system, the Idaho region will see a slight drop in temperatures Thursday. However, now a ridge of high pressure is building in and the heat only goes up from here.

Sunshine and haze is on deck today with high temps reaching the upper 80s to low 90s in the lower valleys. Ontario, OR is looking at a high of 91. Mountain towns hang in the upper 70s and low 80s today. Idaho City is looking at a high of 89.

Smoke is set to increase later this afternoon as westerly winds speeds pick up. Around 3PM we're looking at I-84 corridor wind speeds up to 15 mph and over 20mph in areas of the east central mountains.