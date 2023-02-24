Here's how much snow has fallen in the mountains and our Idaho extended forecast

Heavy snow is hitting Idaho's ski areas and mid-winter cold is gripping the entire west.

Tamarack Resort saw over a foot of fresh powder in the last 24hrs and all other resorts reported new snow as well. The snow in central Idaho will taper off by midnight leaving a fresh blanket of snow as the sun comes up on Friday.

The valley continued to see snow showers Thursday with a period of heavy snow that caused slick roads during the evening leaving areas of ice for the overnight. Valley skies will clear overnight and the morning commute Friday should be dry. I expect lots of sunshine on Friday and Saturday in the valley with Saturday looking pretty nice with lighter wind, sunshine an temperatures near 50!

Another storm will move in Sunday bringing a mixed bag in the valley and snow to the mountains to start what could be another fairly snowy week in Idaho's mountains.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!

