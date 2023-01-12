Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Here's how long we can expect the unseasonably mild weather to last.

How long we can expect the unseasonably mild weather to last.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 18:17:32-05

Temperatures soared into the low 50s across the Treasure Valley as expected on Thursday and the same should happen on Friday.

A very mild surge of pacific air is streaming in from California so our valleys are likely to top 50 on Friday but cooler and wetter conditions should start to come in from the southwest then west then northwest over the next week bringing in progressively colder air and a better chance of snow in the valleys.

Periodic snows in central Idaho will keep our epic ski season going! Over a foot of snow could accumulate in some areas by the end of next week.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018