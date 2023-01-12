Here's how long we can expect the unseasonably mild weather to last.

Temperatures soared into the low 50s across the Treasure Valley as expected on Thursday and the same should happen on Friday.

A very mild surge of pacific air is streaming in from California so our valleys are likely to top 50 on Friday but cooler and wetter conditions should start to come in from the southwest then west then northwest over the next week bringing in progressively colder air and a better chance of snow in the valleys.

Periodic snows in central Idaho will keep our epic ski season going! Over a foot of snow could accumulate in some areas by the end of next week.

