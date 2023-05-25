Here is my latest camping forecast for the long holiday weekend.

Showers have finally popped up in the valley, and we may see more in the next couple of afternoons. Check out my updated forecast for the weekend.

Ada County has been generally sunny the past few days but there is a better chance of some afternoon storms on Friday and Saturday. But while the sun is shining it will be fantastic weather. High temperatures will hold in the upper 70s.

Sunday looks like lots of sun and only isolated afternoon showers in the valley while there is a slightly better chance for some showers or storms Monday afternoon.

For everyone who is camping the weekend please keep in mind that the more remote areas have a higher likelihood of showers and storms forming, especially in the afternoon and evening. Areas like Stanley and Sun Valley will see numerous storms while the McCall area will likely see storms on Saturday then just isolated showers & storms on Sunday.

Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 60s at 5000 feet (McCall) but will cool dramatically to the low 50s in any showers or storms. It will be quite comfortable when the sun is shining but conditions will change dramatically if a storm moves into your area.

