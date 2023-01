Expect a bit more sunshine Wednesday then clouds with rain and snow Wednesday evening. I do not expect any appreciable accumulation of snow in the valley while the mountains may see 1"-3" above 4000 feet.

By Friday there could be 4"-8" of snow in the ski areas.

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will climb to 40 Wednesday and then stay in the mid-40s each afternoon for the foreseeable future. This means no snow accumulation in the valley for up to 10 days.